When Anushka Sharma recalled her chats with father while he was fighting Kargil War: 'I'd go on about school, boyfriend'

Anushka Sharma, who is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Sunday, was born in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and spent her childhood in Margherita (Assam) and Bengaluru (Karnataka). This was because her father is Colonel (retired) Ajay Kumar Sharma, an army officer, which meant he had to often shift base. Anushka once said that being a military brat played an important role in shaping her as a person.

Anushka previously mentioned that her father, who is now retired, had been a part of every war since 1982, including the Bluestar operation and Kargil. The actor, who was 11-years-old when her father went to fight the war against Pakistan in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir, recalled that she was too young to understand everything and would talk to her father about her school and boyfriends. However, she felt scared as her mother would keep the television on all the time to keep track of the war.

Asked if her father fighting in wars was emotionally tough for her, Anushka told ETimes in 2012, "Kargil was a tough one. I was too young at that time but I was scared of seeing my mother. She would always have the news channel switched on throughout the day and would get upset when casualties were announced. When my dad called, he could not say much but I would go on talking about my school, boyfriends and everything else without realising that he was fighting a war."

During the conversation, Anushka revealed that she is "extremely close" to her father and can talk to him what she can talk to no else. She added, "I take pride in saying that I am an army officer’s daughter even more than being an actor."

Anushka is currently preparing for the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of India national women's cricket team. The film, titled Chakda Xpress, traces the journey of Jhulan’s rise as one of the premier bowlers in the world. The film, slated for a Netflix release, has begun filming.

