Anushka Sharma recalls what happened when neighbours Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal invited her and Virat Kohli for dinner

While speaking with a magazine, Anushka Sharma said that she is a 'bit of a recluse and socially awkward'. The actor said she 'doesn't enjoy going to parties'. Anushka added that she prefers calling a few friends over to her own house for dinner and having home-cooked meals. Anushka, who has worked with Katrina Kaif in films such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Zero (2018), also recalled what it was like when Katrina and actor-husband Vicky Kaushal had invited her and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli to their home for dinner. Also read: Anushka Sharma watches 'last sunrise of 2022' with Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika

Anushka and Virat are neighbours to Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, who married in December 2021. Speaking about the time Katrina and Vicky invited her and Virat over, Anushka recalled she had told Katrina they eat dinner at 6pm. The actor added that Katrina had then joked about eating snacks, while Anushka and Virat had their dinner.

Anushka told Grazia India, “Katrina and Vicky have invited us to their home, but we eat dinner at 6 and we sleep at 9:30. So I said [to Katrina Kaif], for you we’ll eat at 7-7:30 but we have to leave soon. So she’s like okay, you’ll have dinner and Vicky and me will have snacks."

Further speaking about how she has 'never been someone who enjoys loud, noisy parties', Anushka spoke about how like Katrina, Shah Rukh Khan, too, understands her ‘awkwardness’, and does not invite her to his parties anymore. Speaking about Katrina and Shah Rukh, she said in the same interview, “The two of them really understand that I’m socially awkward and they accept me that way. That’s the nicest thing that anyone can do in the world."

Anushka, Katrina and Shah Rukh were seen together in two films – Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, Anushka's last film in a lead role. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala (2022). She was seen in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

