Anushka Sharma reveals one trait of Vamika similar to her: ‘I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her’

Anushka Sharma revealed one thing her daughter Vamika has in common with her - they are both ‘extremely determined’. She also talked about the kind of parent she wants to be.

In January, Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, Vamika. The two have made it a point to keep the ten-month-old away from the limelight and have even requested the paparazzi to not click any unauthorised pictures of her.

Speaking to Grazia, Anushka said, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too,” she said.

“My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody,” she added.

Anushka often shares Instagram posts featuring Vamika. However, she ensures that the toddler’s face is hidden from the camera. On the occasion of Ashtami last month, she shared a happy picture of the two of them and wrote, “Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you, my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami.”

Previously, Virat revealed that he and Anushka jointly decided to not share any pictures of Vamika. “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” he wrote, replying to a fan’s question on Instagram.

Virat, Anushka and Vamika returned to Mumbai on Saturday. They were in the UAE for the T20 World Cup 2021. The Indian cricket team could not reach the semi-finals after back-to-back losses against Pakistan and New Zealand.