Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turns fairy for Halloween bash, see inside pics and videos

Anushka Sharma dressed her daughter Vamika up as a fairy for Halloween. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya made for the cutest ghost. See photos here.
Halloween 2021: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika, Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya and others dressed up for the celebrations.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 10:22 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Anushka Sharma wished fans a happy Halloween with pictures of her and Virat Kohli’s daughter, Vamika, dressed as a fairy at a party with other cricketers’ children. The Indian cricket team is currently in Dubai for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

In one of the images shared by Anushka, cricketer Ishan Kishan was seen holding Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya, while Vamika sat on the floor wearing a frilly frock with angel wings and a unicorn headband. Also in the frame were Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira and R Ashwin’s daughters Aadhya and Akhira. “Happy Halloween from this cute bunch. Oh and @ishankishan too,” Anushka wrote.

Another group photo featured Anushka holding Vamika in her arms and smiling as Virat posed beside her. Rohit, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, Samaira, R Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan, Aadhya and Akhira were also a part of the picture. Sharing it, Anushka wrote, “And also from us.”

Anushka Sharma shared pictures from their Halloween celebrations on Instagram Stories.
Natasa shared pictures of Agastya wearing a white sheet, dressed up as a ghost, along with a video of him taking candy from a pumpkin-shaped basket. “My little (ghost emoji) (heart emoji) #halloween2021,” she wrote.

Prithi also shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the Halloween celebrations and wrote, “Happy Halloween from us to you!” Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty also posted a few pictures on Instagram Stories. +

The cricketers and their families are currently in Dubai.
In all of the pictures, Vamika’s face was hidden from the camera. Virat and Anushka are taking special measures to keep her away from the limelight. They have also requested the paparazzi to refrain from clicking pictures of her.

During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram earlier this year, Virat responded to a fan who wanted to see a glimpse of Vamika. “No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” he wrote.

