Anushka Sharma shares pic of her 'whole heart' Virat Kohli and Vamika playing together, her pigtails are unmissable

Anushka Sharma sneakingly took a picture of Virat Kohli playing with Vamika and shared it on Instagram. The trio is currently in the UAE. 
Anushka Sharma shares a picture of Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. 
Published on Oct 18, 2021 04:47 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture of her daughter Vamika and this time, it also featured her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture in which Vamika was seated in a ball pit while Virat played with her. 

Vamika wore a cream, floral dress and her hair tied into two pigtails whereas Virat sported a white T-shirt and a pair of glasses. Virat had a big smile on his face while interacting with Vamika. Anushka shared the picture with the caption, “My whole heart in one frame.” 

Masaba Gupta took to the comments section and dropped the eye-shaped amulet, which is believed to protect against the evil eye. Many fans dropped heart-shaped emojis to show the trio their love. 

Anushka recently revealed she's returned to the UAE. She took to Instagram over the weekend to share pictures of Virat. While she's in quarantine, Virat was interacting with her from a balcony on the same floor and was also seen posing for a picture from a lawn below their stay. 

“Couldn’t choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life #OhWell , you get the point !” she captioned the post. Virat and the Indian cricket team are currently in UAE to play at the T20 World Cup 2021. 

Also read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli burst into laughter after disagreement, fan tells him ‘don’t even argue’. Watch

Anushka was in Dubai last month, with the team of the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the second half of the IPL 2021. However, she returned to Mumbai for a brief period. During her stay, Anushka was seen making her way to sets, to wrap work. She was seen sharing posts from the sets and also posing for the paparazzi at the location. 

 

