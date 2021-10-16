Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli burst into laughter after disagreement, fan tells him ‘don’t even argue’. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, in a new advertisement for a phone brand, playfully argued over their pictures taken by each other. In previous ads, they captured each other’s ‘story’ through a series of portraits.

“I think I am looking quite good in these pictures,” Anushka said, as she and Virat looked at the photos on a phone. While he credited his photography skills, she disagreed and said, “No, I think it’s because of the camera.”

Virat then said, “You had a question…”, seemingly addressing someone off-camera, but Anushka cut him off.

“I like looking at my pictures when they are taken,” Virat said. “Because they are so good because I have taken them,” Anushka reasoned. The video ended with a shot of them bursting into laughter.

Fans loved Anushka and Virat’s exchange. “Virat, don’t even argue, she takes your pictures the best,” one wrote. “I can’t take my eyes off this video. I need to download for sure,” another said. Many dropped heart emojis on the post and called them ‘cute’.

In an earlier ad, Anushka posed for Virat as he clicked away. In a voiceover, he called her ‘selfless’ and ‘humble’ despite her success. “She is a ray of inspiration for me and is still the selfless person I met all those years ago. An icon in her own right, she is a fantastic mother, an amazing partner. This is Anushka’s story through portraits,” he added.

Anushka also turned photographer for Virat in a similar ad, in which she talked about the side of him that only she knows. “He finds the perfect balance of passion and calm. He’s funny, he’s caring, there are so many layers to his passion. Just like his story. This is Virat’s story through portraits,” she said.