Anushka Sharma’s Bengali accent, dusky complexion in Chakda Xpress make Twitter ‘cringe’: ‘Not fit for Jhulan Goswami’

Anushka Sharma shared the teaser of Chakda Xpress on Thursday and Twitter has a lot to say. Chakda Xpress, the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, marks Anushka’s first film in three years - she was last seen in 2018's Zero. A section of Twitter is of the opinion that Anushka could have picked another film for her 'comeback', given her ‘weird’ Bengali accent and the poor attempt at darkening her skin.

Jhulan Goswami, a Bengali cricketer, was the captain of the India national women's cricket team. The Chakda Xpress teaser incorporates a line spoken in Bengali by Anushka, which did not get Twitter’s approval. “Kintu chinta koro na (But don’t you worry),” says Anushka as Jhulan, talking about her ambition of making it big in the world of cricket. Anushka’s accent has been dubbed as ‘cringe’ and ‘horrible’ by viewers on Twitter while some even highlighted that a Bengali actor would have been better suited for the part.

“Nothing against Anushka, she is a brilliant actress but as a Bengali I have issues with the weird accent,” read a tweet. Another person added: “There are some fine actresses in Bengali industry who could have played the role of Jhulan with elan. But, no, not happening as we still have to get a popular actor of Bollywood, put on layer of dusky makeup and still not look the part, not even the accent.”

Also read: Chakda Xpress teaser: Anushka Sharma ends her 3-year long break with Jhulan Goswami biopic and Bengali accent. Watch

A disappointed Twitter user wrote: “Man she isn't even looking half as similar as Jhulan Goswami. Neither in height nor in complexion. Even her Bengali accent is very cringe”, while another one added: “The way she's telling ‘Kintu chinta koro na. Seems like the filmmakers thought Jhulan was a probasi Bangali (an expatriate Bengali).”

Another ‘offended’ Twitter user described Anushka’s Bengali accent as ‘caricature’: “So sorry but I'm low-key offended by that accent as a Bengali. Do not come at me saying that Jhulan speaks like that or whatever. As a native Bengali this accent sounds like a caricature and I don't think anybody who isn't well versed with the language will understand.”

Here are some more Twitter users who complained about Anushka’s Bengali accent:

While sharing the teaser, Anushka described the film as: “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.” Chakda Xpress is directorial project of Prosit Roy and is produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films.

