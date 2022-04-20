Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh on her quitting as producer: You can’t expect her to do that as she is a new mother now

Actor Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma started Clean Slate Filmz together in 2013. Together, they produced films such as NH10, Phillauri, Pari in the initial years, all of which, starred Anushka in the lead. Later, they produced titles such as Paatal Lok, Bulbbul and Mai, which star other actors in the lead. Anushka decided to take a backseat from acting and took on the role of a producer on these projects. However, she recently announced that she is retiring from her role as a producer, to focus on her ‘first love’, acting. (Also read: Karnesh Ssharma says sister Anushka Sharma will always be involved with Clean OTT and Clean Slate Filmz as an actor)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Announcing the same, Anushka had said in a social media post, "Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place." Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli had welcomed their daughter Vamika in January last year.

Now, Karnesh has spoken to The Indian Express about Anushka's decision to quit. He said that focusing on production would have been difficult for her as she is a new mom. “Clean Slate Filmz was started by her, so nobody can take that away from her. She has been instrumental in bringing us where we are today. Whether it is acting or giving creative inputs to stories, she’s always been involved. She is in a different phase in her life right now and we have to respect that. But, she is still participating, we have Chakda Express where she is acting. Going forward, you’ll see her in stories which we are making," he said. Chakda Express is an upcoming biopic on cricketer Jhoolan Goswami and stars Anushka in the lead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “I think her priority has shifted and her time is restricted, because producing is a 24/7 job, and you can’t expect her to do that as she is a new mother now. She was very open and frank about what she said and it is all good; she is there with us in spirit. Moving forward, you never know what happens. I think this is the phase in her life, and there could be another phase in her life where she comes back, it is her company as much as it is mine.”

Anushka has not been seen in any movie since 2018's Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON