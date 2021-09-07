Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anushka Sharma's heart bleeds blue as she hails Virat Kohli-led Team India's victory against England

Anushka Sharma celebrated the Virat Kohli-led India cricket team's victory against England. On Instagram, Anushka shared Virat's post and reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Anushka Sharma along with Virat Kohli at Leeds.(Twitter/@ViratsPlanet)

Actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday celebrated as her husband, India captain Virat Kohli, led the team to victory against England. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma shared a post by Virat Kohli. She wrote, "This team," followed by a blue heart emoji.

In the original post, Virat shared a series of pictures with his teammates. He captioned the photos, "Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳" followed by a muscle emoji.

Anushka Sharma shared a post by Virat Kohli.

The Indian team on Monday managed a 157-run win over England to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series. The win came on the last day of the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval. This is also India's first win at the Oval in 50 years.

Currently, Anushka is in England along with with daughter Vamika after they accompanied Virat to the country in June. Anushka often spends time with Virat's team mates and their partners.

Anushka has also been exploring new restaurants along with Virat. They visited an Indian street food joint, Bundobust, in Leeds. The couple also enjoyed the food at a restaurant Tharavadu as well as a vegan restaurant.

Also Read | Kunal Kapoor thinks Virat Kohli might ‘behead’ him for saying this about Anushka Sharma on Karan Johar's show

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and released in 2018. In the past two years, she has produced a few digital projects. Her Clean Slate Filmz has backed Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video and Bulbbul on Netflix. She is also producing Qala, which will feature Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan in his acting debut.

