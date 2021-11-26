Anushka Sharma’s infectious smile as she basks in the winter sun has Virat Kohli’s heart, see photos

Actor Anushka Sharma had a sun-kissed glow in new photos, shared on her Instagram page. She wore a black top with balloon sleeves as she posed outdoors.

“Sun was shining, weather was sweet, made me wanna pose, to post some of these... Forgot the lyrics to this song,” Anushka wrote in her caption. Her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, dropped a bunch of heart emojis on the post.

Fans also showered love on Anushka. “Nushhh. That smileee. Touchwood,” one commented, while another called her ‘sunshine’.

Virat and Anushka often leave romantic comments on each other’s posts. Earlier this week, he shared a couple of pictures with a cat on his lap and wrote, “A quick hello from a cool cat at practice.” She commented, “Hello billi,” on the post and he replied, “@anushkasharma launda from dilli and mumbai ki billi.”

Earlier this month, Anushka also shared a mushy birthday post for Virat, in which she said that his ‘core is made of honesty and guts of steel’. “I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful,” a part of her caption read.

In his reply, Virat called Anushka his ‘strength’ and ‘guiding force’. “Grateful to god every day for us being together my love. I love you,” he added.

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since the release of the film in 2018, she has not announced her next project as an actor. She has, however, been busy with endorsements and her production ventures.

Anushka’s upcoming productions under her banner Clean Slate Filmz include Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala, which marks the debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, and the Netflix series Mai, starring Sakshi Tanwar and Raima Sen.