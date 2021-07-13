Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anushka Sharma’s new selfie from the UK is proof of her love for butterfly filters. See here

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to share a new selfie. She used a butterfly filter in the picture.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Anushka Sharma shared a new selfie from the UK.

Anushka Sharma has long been a fan of butterfly-themed filters on Instagram and her new selfie from the UK, where she is currently stationed with her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, is proof. She took to Instagram Stories to share a new picture of herself wearing a black jacket with a quirky white print on it. She accessorised her look with large round sunglasses and a gold watch.

A number of butterflies could be seen in the background of Anushka Sharma’s photo. Last year, as well, she shared a number of selfies with a butterfly-themed filter.

Last year, too, Anushka Sharma shared a bunch of selfies with a butterfly-themed filter.

Currently, Anushka is in the UK with her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. On Sunday, as their baby girl turned six months old, she shared a bunch of pictures from their low-key celebrations.

Virat and Anushka rang in Vamika’s six-month birthday with a cosy picnic in a park. Anushka shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram. In the first, Anushka lay on a picnic mat, showing Vamika something in the sky. In the second image, Vamika was seen in Virat’s arms. There was also a photo of the birthday cake, decorated with flowers.

“Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three,” Anushka wrote in her Instagram post.

Also read: When Emraan Hashmi recommended his films over Shah Rukh Khan’s for crash course in ‘ladki ko patana’. Watch

Virat and Anushka welcomed Vamika on January 11, and have protected her fiercely from the public eye ever since. They even sent personalised hampers to the paparazzi and requested them to help maintain her privacy. While some of Virat and Anushka’s Instagram posts have featured little Vamika, they have ensured that her face is not visible in the photos.

Meanwhile, Anushka took a sabbatical from acting after Aanand L Rai’s Zero, in which she played a wheelchair-bound scientist. However, she has been busy with her production ventures. Her upcoming productions including the web series Mai and the film Qala, both of which will release on Netflix.

