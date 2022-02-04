Anushka Sharma, Samantha Ruth Prabhu give shout-outs to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: 'What a firecracker'

The trailer of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi released on Friday. Just a few hours after the release, actor Anushka Sharma, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others gave a shout-outs to the trailer along with appreciation notes for Alia. The film will release on February 25.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, “Badass and how. Alia Bhatt you are incredible #Gangubai."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu praises Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer.

Actor Anushka Sharma also shared the trailer on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “What a firecracker of a trailer and actor Alia Bhatt.”

Anushka Sharma praises Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi's trailer.

On Friday, when Alia's boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi and asked if he liked the trailer, he simply did a Gangubai-style namaste by lifting up his folded hands like Alia does in the movie.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also shared the trailer and wrote, “Uff outstanding.”

Neetu Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt on Instagram.

The period drama, which will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It features Alia as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. Ajay Devgn also plays a pivotal role in the movie.

Alia shared the trailer of the film on Instagram on Friday. Siddhant Chaturvedi commented on the trailer and wrote, “Powerful.” Actor Mouni Roy wrote, “Aliaaaaaaaaa," while Shreya Ghoshal called it “Fire.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa. The film marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first collaboration with Alia. This project also marks Bhansali Productions collaboration with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited and the reunion of Ajay and Bhansali after the 1999 iconic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

