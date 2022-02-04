Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor copies Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi pose, Neetu Kapoor reacts to trailer: ‘Uff, outstanding’
Ranbir Kapoor copies Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi pose, Neetu Kapoor reacts to trailer: ‘Uff, outstanding’

  • Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have reacted to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer which released on Friday. The film will release on February 25.
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer has earned praise from Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 02:37 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer is out and has impressed her fans as well as her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his mom Neetu Kapoor. 

As soon as the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer released on Friday, Neetu was among the first ones to shower Alia with praise. She shared the trailer on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Ufffff outstanding” with starry-eyes and raising hands emoji, denoting she's cheering for her.

Neetu Kapoor reacted to Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer.&nbsp;
On Friday, Ranbir was spotted in the city post the trailer release and was asked to share his reaction for the same. The actor simply did an Gangubai-style namaste by lifting up his folded hands.

Alia had shared the trailer on her social media handles with the caption, “Gangubai Zindabad" and a half-moon emoji. Many of her fans and friends showered her with praise in the comments section. Mouni Roy cheered for her saying, “Aliaaaaaa.” Many others said they “can't wait” for the film. One fan reacted, “What a trailer," while another commented, “You slayed it queen!” 

The Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer introduces Alia as the titular character, a respected and commanding figure. She even contests elections against arch rival, played by another brothel owner Rasiyabai (Vijay Raaz), who refuses to let go of her command over Kamathipura. The trailer also showed Ajay Devgn in a prominent role of Karim Lala, who doesn't approve of brothels. He unites with Bhansali after 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh also feature in the trailer. 

Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). It was earlier slated to release on February 18 but was postponed by a week. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. It will release in theatres on February 25.

Story Saved
Sign out