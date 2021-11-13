Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of her coffee time with Virat Kohli in UAE

Anushka Sharma is making the most of her time in UAE where she has accompanied cricketer husband Virat Kohli for the T20 World Cup. The actor has now shared a glimpse of her coffee time with him.

Sharing a picture of a cup of coffee with her and Virat's picture on it, Anushka wrote on her Instagram Stories, “We are so delicious". The picture is the one shared by the couple to announce Anushka's pregnancy last year.

Anushka Sharma has shared a picture on Instagram Stories.

Anushka and Virat are in the UAE with their nine-month-old daughter Vamika. India was ousted from the World Cup after it failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Anushka also shared a post to mark nine years of her film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The Yash Chopra film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Sharing a montage of film stills, Anushka wrote on Instagram, “#9YearsOfJabTakHaiJaan @yrf #YashChopra #AdityaChopra @iamsrk @katrinakaif.”

Anushka was last seen in 2018 film Zero and is currently focusing more on her production house and bringing up her daughter. The actor recently featured in Grazia magazine in which she talked about the little one. She told the magazine in an interview, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too. My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody.”

As parents, a lot of the learning needs to be done by us – at least, that’s what my husband and I feel. Kids teach you a lot if you’re attentive. For me, it’s important to accept my daughter as she is and for her to grow up confident in knowing that. If you give your child the required space, hopefully, they’ll flourish and carve a niche for themselves," she added.