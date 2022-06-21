Anushka Sharma shares her yoga journey through ‘all ages and phases of life', including pregnancy. See pics

Anushka Sharma shared her yoga journey over the years on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Tuesday. The actor shared pictures of her doing various yoga asanas during different years, including when she was pregnant with her daughter Vamika. Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares pic of son Jehangir Ali Khan on all fours on Yoga Day, explains importance of ‘balance’

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “A throwback of my yoga journey in pictures... A relationship that starts and stops too sometimes but one that has seen me through all ages and phases of my life. Forever grateful to the ancient and truly unparalleled form of wellness #InternationalYogaDay.”

Anushka Sharma shared a post on International Yoga Day.

Anushka Sharma doing yoga.

Many of her fans reacted with a “wow” in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Dear lovely Anushka supper yoga well done wonderful great so nice pretty Anushka.” Another commented, “Great.”

Anushka had surprised her fans when she shared a picture of her doing the Shirshasana during her pregnancy. She had talked about how she did the asana with the help of her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and after consulting her doctor.

She wrote, “This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one #throwback . P.S. – As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant (after a certain stage) barring twists and extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe . This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy.”

Anushka is all set to make her comeback on the silver screen after four years. She was last seen in 2018 film Zero, and will now be seen as former cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her biopic, titled Chakda Xpress.

