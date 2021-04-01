Anushka Sharma shares new picture from sets as she returns to work, fans shower new mommy with love

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture on Instagram as she returned to work. On Thursday, she posted a black and white photo of herself, sitting on a makeup chair, surrounded by her team.

Anushka is seen reading a script in the picture. Her hairstylist and makeup artist is working on her while she seems busy reading. Sharing the photo, Anushka captioned it simply with two women tipping hands emojis.

The actor's fans showered her with love on her post. One wrote, "Happy to see you back." Another wrote, "Anushhhh love you babyy," wrote another. "Nushkaa kittti cute lag rhii hoo (looking so cute)," read another comment. Fans also wished her good luck for her return to work.

Anushka recently gave birth to her first child, daughter Vamika. Her husband Virat Kohli and she welcomed the baby in January. Sharing the first picture of her baby and revealing her name, she had written on Instagram, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

She had earlier told a leading daily, “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was a box office flop. Since then, Anushka has not announced any new projects but has produced Amazon series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul.