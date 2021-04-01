Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma shares new picture from sets as she returns to work, fans shower new mommy with love
bollywood

Anushka Sharma shares new picture from sets as she returns to work, fans shower new mommy with love

Almost three months after giving birth to her newborn baby daughter, Anushka Sharma is back to work. She shared a photo on Instagram with her team.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Anushka Sharma reading a script on the makeup chair.

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture on Instagram as she returned to work. On Thursday, she posted a black and white photo of herself, sitting on a makeup chair, surrounded by her team.

Anushka is seen reading a script in the picture. Her hairstylist and makeup artist is working on her while she seems busy reading. Sharing the photo, Anushka captioned it simply with two women tipping hands emojis.

The actor's fans showered her with love on her post. One wrote, "Happy to see you back." Another wrote, "Anushhhh love you babyy," wrote another. "Nushkaa kittti cute lag rhii hoo (looking so cute)," read another comment. Fans also wished her good luck for her return to work.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sussanne Khan shares latest fitness video, gets a thumbs up from Malaika Arora

Kader Khan's eldest son Abdul Quddus dies in Canada

Sonnalli Seygall: Bollywood typecasts you very easily

Kareena Kapoor’s son's nursery designed by Tapur Chatterji, details inside

Anushka recently gave birth to her first child, daughter Vamika. Her husband Virat Kohli and she welcomed the baby in January. Sharing the first picture of her baby and revealing her name, she had written on Instagram, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Also read: Sameera Reddy posts empowering video of going from 'padded bras' to 'no pressure' zone, her mom-in-law has best reply

She had earlier told a leading daily, “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was a box office flop. Since then, Anushka has not announced any new projects but has produced Amazon series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anushka sharma anushka sharma photos virat kohli

Related Stories

bollywood

When 23-year-old Anushka Sharma said she 'would not want to be working' after marriage

PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 04:07 PM IST
bollywood

Anushka Sharma returns to work after welcoming Vamika with Virat Kohli. See pics

UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 03:18 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP