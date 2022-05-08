Anushka Sharma shares rare pic of daughter Vamika on Mother's Day, thanks her mom for watching over her

Anushka Sharma has shared a rare picture with her daughter Vamika to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8. The actor took to Instagram to wish her mother Ashima Sharma on the occasion. Anushka also thanked her mother for the support she provided especially after the actor became a mother. Also Read| Anushka Sharma reacts as husband Virat Kohli calls her his 'favourite' while they work out together. Watch

Anushka shared two pictures on her Instagram account. The first one showed her leaning over an infant Vamika and holding her hand while her mother looked on from behind. Anushka, who welcomed Vamika with her husband Virat Kohli in January last year, covered the baby's face with a butterfly sticker. The second picture showed Anushka's pet dog Dude sleeping on Ashima's lap.

Anushka added a note for her mother in the caption, "Happy Mother’s Day Maa (red heart emoji) Thank you for watching over me and being such a huge support for me especially in the last year and few months. Your will power and strength is phenomenal and you are so so loved by us all."

This was a rare glimpse of Vamika shared by Anushka, as the actor has decided to keep her daughter away from the public eye. She had also requested paparazzi not click pictures of her daughter. However, a camera caught a glimpse of Vamika while Anushka was watching the India-South Africa cricket series with Vamika in the stands in January this year. The camera showed them for a few seconds before cutting to visuals from the pitch, and the pictures instantly went viral.

Anushka requested privacy after seeing the pictures on the internet, writing, "Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stay the same. We would really appreciate it if Vamika's images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you."

