Anushka Sharma shares 'wholesome' video of Adele crying after meeting school teacher at concert: 'Truly blessed'

Actor Anushka Sharma on Monday shared a video in which singer Adele cried after meeting her school teacher during a concert. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, "So wholesome (two hearts emoji)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka Sharma, along with the clip, also wrote, “If we have had even one teacher who made us feel special we are truly blessed .. I know I did.”

Anushka Sharma shared a clip of Adele.

During the concert, An Audience With Adele, actor Emma Thompson asked her, "When you were younger was there someone who kind of supported, inspired, or protected you from all the trials and tribulations of life and inspired you to sort of go on." Adele replied, "Yeah, I had a teacher at Chestnut Grove who taught me English. That was Miss McDonald."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked if she kept in touch with her teacher, Adele said she hadn't seen the teacher after class 8. She then started praising her. "She was so bl**dy cool. So engaging. She really made us care and we knew that she cared about us."

Emma then said, "Yeah, cause it's odd, actually, funny enough…" and trailed off. Adele looking at the audience asked "Is she here? Is Miss McDonald here?" After her teacher came up from her seats and on the stage, Adele broke down saying, "Hi! You look amazing darling!"

The two hugged and McDonald replied, "Oh my God, I'm so proud of you". During their conversation, Adele told her, "You really did change my life." She then turned to the audience and said, "Mum, can you believe it?" Adele also told everyone that she hadn't seen McDonald since she was 12 years old and asked if she could have her phone number. The audience, which also included Emma Watson, David Tennant and other British stars, was visibly overwhelmed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Twitter asks 'Travis Scott to take notes' from Linkin Park, Adele, Harry Styles who stop shows to protect fans

Later, Adele tweeted, "Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for each other, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}