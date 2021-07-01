Anushka Sharma smiles as Virat Kohli dances with her dupatta in unseen pics from Zaheer-Sagarika's wedding

A couple of unseen pictures of actor Anushka Sharma and husband cricketer Virat Kohli dancing and enjoying at the wedding of former cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife actor Sagarika Ghatge has surfaced online. In the pictures, Virat is seen trying his dance moves as he teases Anushka by pulling the dupatta of her lehenga.

The pictures featuring Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were shared by a fan account on Instagram recently. The photos were clicked originally by photographers WeddingNama. Sharing the series of pictures, the fan account wrote, "( Unseen )They both are so cute (heart eye and red heart emoji) P.c :@weddingnama."

Sagarika Ghatge announced her engagement to Zaheer Khan on April 24, 2017. The couple tied the knot married in November 2017. In an earlier interview with HT Brunch, she had said, "I always thought he was very nice, well-mannered, well-spoken. These things impress me in somebody. You need to talk properly to a woman and he was all that. I think more than him and me, people around us saw a match. It was a very organic process and meant to happen."

Zaheer had said, “We are very similar in terms of how we look at life. She takes time to open up to new people, so do I. She has a very simple approach to life and we have similar values. Family is very important to both of us. We love our friends the same way too. These are the things which really attracted me to her.”

Also Read | When Ranveer Singh revealed father's reaction to his condom ad: 'Really? I hope you know what you're doing'

A month after Sagarika and Zaheer's wedding, Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli in Italy. The couple got married on December 11, 2017, and welcomed their firstborn, a daughter named Vamika, on January 11 this year.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in Zero with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently produced two acclaimed projects--Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul.