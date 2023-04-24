Anushka Sharma smiles big as Virat Kohli puts arms around her, plays badminton and clicks selfies with fans at event

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were out and about at different locations for the promotion of Puma. They sneaked into an office and played a round of badminton while talking about the importance of sports in everyday life. Several photos and videos of the couple have surfaced online. Also read: Virat Kohli fails to keep up with Anushka Sharma as they dance together at the gym

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma interacted with people for a brand promotion.

In one photo, Virat Kohli is seen posing with Anushka with his arms around her. She wore a black tank top with biker shorts. Virat opted for black track pants and a white-and-blue t-shirt. They smiled big for the camera at a society where they played badminton with each other. They also took selfies and photos with several fans.

Besides these, Anushka also posted a video of her and Virat where they were seen at a co-working space. She wrote, “Virat and I sneaked into a co-working space and here's what happened.” This was followed by officegoers being surprised and amused by Anushka and Virat's entry.

They also played fun games which Anushka's team won. At the office, Virat also talked encouraged people to engage themselves with some activities during their hectic office schedules. The actor also added glimpses from their visit to the society and added, “and surprised residents at a society.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at an office.

Talking about the promotion, Anushka said in a statement to HT, “PUMA’s Let There Be Sport campaign was the need of the hour. There should be equal importance given to sports in schools and colleges because pursuing sports at a young age will keep you fit in the longer run. It was wonderful taking up these fitness challenges and interacting with the people of Bengaluru where I have spent a significant amount of my growing years. I also thoroughly enjoyed playing a spontaneous badminton match with Virat and the residents today.”

Earlier in the day, Anushka had treated fans to a clip of herself and Virat dancing in a gym. She ended up laughing in the middle of it as Virat failed to keep up with her. She captioned the video, “Dance pe chance.”

Anushka and Virat got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to their 2-years-old daughter Vamika Kohli. Anushka will be next seen in Chakda 'Xpress where she will be playing Jhulan Goswami in her biopic.

