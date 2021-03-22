Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma spotted accompanying Virat Kohli at airport, shields baby Vamika from photographers
Anushka Sharma spotted accompanying Virat Kohli at airport, shields baby Vamika from photographers

Anushka Sharma was spotted with her husband, Virat Kohli, as she accompanied him and the Indian cricket team to Pune. She made sure to shield daughter Vamika from the media's eyes.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Screengrab from a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Pune airport.

Anushka Sharma accompanied her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team to Pune on Sunday. Pictures and videos of the actor, who carried their newborn baby Vamika in her arms, shielding her from prying photographers, have been shared online.

The images showed Virat and Anushka at the airport. Also seen were Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovich. Hardik carried their baby, Agastya.

Another video, shared like the first one on fan accounts and paparazzi pages, showed Anushka and the team deboarding a plane. Anushka wore a mustard-coloured shirt and denims.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their baby girl on January 11. The cricketer announced the news on Instagram and wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

In February, the actor posted the first picture of the baby on social media and revealed her name. She wrote, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Also read: Anushka Sharma shares first photo of daughter with Virat Kohli, names her Vamika

She recently posted a picture of a celebratory cake, on Vamika's two-month birthday. The couple has requested the media to not carry unauthorised photographs of the baby.

