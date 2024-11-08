Anushka Sharma spotted with Virat Kohli at Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr's birthday party in Mumbai. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are known for setting couple goals, be it family get-togethers, public appearances, movie or sports events. The couple was recently spotted at Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr's birthday party. Fans praised not just the duo, but also Virat's humble gesture towards a fan while entering the birthday venue. (Also read: Anushka Sharma spots devotees performing Chhath Pooja at Mumbai beach, sends her ‘shubhkamnayein’) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently attended Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr's birthday bash.

Anushka-Virat clicked together at birthday bash

In the video Anushka is seen wearing a full-sleeves white shirt paired with blue jeans. Virat opted for a casual maroon t-shirt teamed with light-blue jeans and a red cap. After posing for the paparazzi, Anushka moved ahead while Virat was approached by a lady before entering the birthday bash. He agreed to pose for a selfie with her while photographers captured the moment. He then signaled that he was running late for the party and continued on his way.

While reacting to the video, a fan commented, “Virushka content finally after long time (heart-shaped-eye, fire and heart emojis).” Another fan wrote, “My homies (heart-shaped-eye emoji).” A fan also commented, “Cutest (hearts and smiling emojis).” While complementing the couple a fan wrote, “Best couple.”

Fans praise Virat Kohli's humility

A fan praised Virat's patience and humility towards the lady but also pointed out at holding his hand without consent. The comment read, “His gesture and respect towards the lady was perfectly fine! But the lady should have also given same respect too. The way she is holding him, it’s not fair.”

Anushka-Virat's personal life

Anushka got married to Virat on December 11, 2017, at a private ceremony, in Tuscany, Italy.. The couple welcomed their elder daughter Vamika on on January 11, 2021. They once again became parents to their younger son Akaay on February 15, 2024.

Anushka Sharma's acting career

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aditya Chopra's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She later featured in popular Hindi films such as - Badmaash Company, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and Zero. She will be next seen in the sports-biopic Chakda 'Xpress.