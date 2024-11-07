Anushka Sharma spots devotees performing Chhath Pooja at Mumbai beach, sends her ‘shubhkamnayein’

Anushka Sharma is celebrated for her love of traditional Indian festivals. The actor frequently shares photos and videos of herself and her family during these festive occasions. Recently, Anushka took to her Instagram stories to wish devotees on Chhath Pooja. (Also read: Anushka Sharma left in splits as Virat Kohli pulls a goofy move in unseen clip posted by Angad Bedi. Watch) Anushka Sharma wished her fans on the occasion of Dala Chhath 2024.

Anushak Sharma wishes fans on Chhath Pooja

The actor shared a picture of Chhath Puja festivities on a Mumbai beach. The photo showcased devotees taking a dip in the sea while praying. Others lined up at the beach to participate in the rituals. Anushka captioned her post as, “Chhath Pooja ki subhkamnayein (Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Chhath Pooja).”

Anushka Sharma wished her fans on the occasion of Dala Chhath.

About Chhath Pooja 2024

Also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi, Chhath Puja is one of the significant festivals worshipped in Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Nepal. The festival of four days is dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Chhathi). Usually, women keep fast during this time to offer their prayers to the deities to seek blessings for the longevity of their sons and family members. The third day of Chhath Puja is observed as the main day, as women keep fast throughout the day to offer their prayers to the setting sun. This is the only time when the setting sun is worshipped.

On the third day of Chhath Puja, Sandhya Puja (evening worship) is performed. This year, Chhath Puja started on November 5 with Nahay Khay. The third, and also the most significant day of the festival, is observed today (November 7).

Anushka Sharma's acting career

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aditya Chopra's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She later featured in popular Hindi films such as - Badmaash Company, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and Zero. She will be next seen in the sports-biopic Chakda 'Xpress.

Anushka Sharma's personal life

Anushka is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple welcomed their elder daughter Vamika on on January 11, 2021. They once again became parents to their younger son Akaay on February 15, 2024.