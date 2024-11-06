Anushka Sharma left in splits as Virat Kohli pulls a goofy move in unseen clip posted by Angad Bedi. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma couldn't stop laughing as her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli, did a funny move in an unseen video. On Virat's 36th birthday, on Tuesday, actor Angad Bedi posted the clip on Instagram to wish him. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on birthday with the cutest pic; son Akaay makes Instagram debut) Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia featured in a new clip.

Unseen video of Anushka, Virat

Angad posted a throwback video featuring his wife-actor Neha Dhupia, along with Virat and Anushka. In the video, from a party, Virat is seen standing next to Angad. He realises he should stand beside Anushka and quickly switches sides, leaving everyone, including Anushka, in fits of laughter. Virat was also seen pointing at where he was standing and where he should go.

The video ended with an adorable picture of both the couples smiling for the camera. Angad captioned his post, "Happy birthday to the king.. @virat.kohli We keep marching soldier (raised fist and fingers crossed emojis ) #viratkohli." The video was accompanied by Karan Aujla's song, Winning Speech, in the background.

Anushka's post for Virat

Anushka marked Virat's birthday by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram on Tuesday morning. The post featured a photo of Virat holding their two children, Akaay and Vamika. The photo, which was a beautiful moment captured by Anushka herself, shows the cricketer lovingly holding both kids. Anushka edited the picture to add heart-shaped emojis on teh faces of their children. Alongside the photo, Anushka added heart and evil eye emojis.

About Virat

From his international debut in 2008, Virat has represented India in 118 matches, scoring 9,040 runs at an average of 47.83 with 29 centuries and 31 fifties to his name and a best score of 254. He is the fourth-highest run-getter and century-maker for India in Tests.

Anushka's next film

Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. It is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.