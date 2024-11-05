Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on birthday with the cutest pic; son Akaay makes Instagram debut

Anushka Sharma has once again shared the cutest birthday wish for husband and cricket superstar Virat Kohli. She took to Instagram to share a picture of him, holding his kids Akaay and Vamika in his arms, likely somewhere in London. Akaay was seen for the first time as Anushka Sharma wished Virat Kohli on his birthday.

Anushka simply put a heart and an evil eye emojis with her post. Fans were in love with the new picture. “Waiting for this,” wrote one. “Aww akaay and vami,” wrote another. “King with Prince and Princess,” commented another. Virat is seen carrying Akaay in a baby carrier and Vamika is swinging on his left arm. (Also read: 'Virat Kohli is better than many actors': When Ranbir Kapoor praised cricketer, Mukesh Chhabra called him 'great actor')

About the Kohli-Sharma family

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of India's most celebrated celebrity couples, admired for their talents and down-to-earth nature. Virat, a world-renowned cricketer, and Anushka, a successful Bollywood actress and producer, married in December 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy. Known as "Virushka" by fans, they balance their careers with family life, often sharing glimpses of their bond on social media. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Vamika. This year, their son Akaay was born. They have not shown either of their kids' faces to the world.

They currently live full time in London.

Virat's cricket career

With a stellar career spanning over 15 years, Virat Kohli has cemented his position as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. His impressive records and numerous awards are a testament to his dedication and hard work.

From the days of being a young, spike-haired prodigy who led India to an iconic ICC U19 World Cup title win at Kuala Lumpur to 2008, Virat has proven himself to be the epitome of consistency, hard work, top-level fitness, dedication, aggression and various other traits a top-class sportsperson would have.

Having won India some of its biggest matches and spearheaded some of the sport's remarkable run-chases, Virat has evolved from just a classy stroke player to something way more: A statistician's delight that keeps everyone dissecting and marvelling at his numbers and a symbol of what Indian cricket is in modern age: Aggressive, in-your-face, resilient, razor sharp technically, filled with trophies to the brim and most importantly, a brand that has elevated the sport of cricket to people and places unknown.

Right from his international debut in 2008, Virat has represented India in 118 matches, scoring 9,040 runs at an average of 47.83 with 29 centuries and 31 fifties to his name and a best score of 254*. He is the fourth-highest run-getter and century-maker for India in Tests.