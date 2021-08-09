‘Dear Vamika’ gets a shout-out as Anushka Sharma takes fans inside hotel room in London

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in London with her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, shared a glimpse of their hotel room. On one seat lay a toy bear, with a green balloon attached to it. The words ‘welcome back dear Vamika’ were written on the balloon.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka posted the photo along with a heart sticker. The geo-tag read St James’ Court, A Taj Hotel, London. Meanwhile, Virat shared a video of him lifting weights at the gym. “Work never stops,” his caption read.

Anushka Sharma on Instagram Stories.

Virat and Anushka have been in the UK since June when the Indian cricket team played against New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final. She has been sharing pictures of herself, clicked by him, and jokingly calling him a ‘fan’ while giving him photo credits.

Last month, Virat and Anushka celebrated Vamika turning six months old with a picnic in a park. She posted photos of the three of them and wrote, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three.”

Virat and Anushka welcomed Vamika in January. Since then, they have taken every measure to keep her away from the public eye. They make sure not to reveal her face in any of their social media posts. They have also requested the paparazzi to refrain from taking unauthorised photos of her.

Earlier this year, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a fan requested Virat to share a ‘glimpse’ of Vamika. “No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” he replied.