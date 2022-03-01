Anushka Sharma tells Samantha Ruth Prabhu's what's common between them in her latest post. See here

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of herself playing with her pet dogs Saasha and Hash, as she called herself a “morning person”. Actor Anushka Sharma reacted to the picture, while many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Samantha has recently completed 12 years in the film industry. Read More: Samantha Ruth Prabhu listens to Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart as she chills with her dogs at home. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Samantha wrote, “Definitely a morning person. The annoying kind I see memes about. Who’s with me?”

Anushka Sharma reacted to the picture by dropping a hands up emoji as she replied to Samantha's question of being a morning person. One fan commented, “Those dogs are so lucky. ” While another one called Samantha a “dog person,” and said, “Not sure about the morning thing. But I am sure you are a dog person and not a cat one.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha recently completed 12 years in the film industry, sharing the news with her fans, she wrote, “I woke up this morning to realize that I've completed 12 years in the film industry. It's been 12 years of memories that revolve around lights camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here is hoping my love story with cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha made her debut in cinema with the Tamil film Ye Maaya Chesave, opposite her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, following which she appeared in Telugu films Atharintiki Daaredi, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Manam, Aa aa, Oh Baby, Majili and others are among Samantha’s super hit movies in Telugu. Her popular Tamil titles include Theri and Mersal.

Read More: Samantha Ruth Prabhu clocks 12 years in film industry: 'Hope my love story with cinema never ends'

Her last appearance was in Allu Arjun-led blockbuster pan-India movie Pushpa, in a special song Oo Antava. The actor will next be seen in Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON