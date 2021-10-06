Anushka Sharma tells Virat Kohli's story through pics: 'I know the real him'

Anushka Sharma turned photographer for Virat Kohli in a new commercial. Sharing a Reel on Instagram, Anushka was seen holding a phone and taking taking pictures of him.

“People always see the on-ground Virat Kohli. The one I see everyday is different. I know the real him. A side that's only known to me, a new story everyday, just for me. He finds the perfect balance of passion and calm. He's funny, he's caring, there are so many layers to his passion. Just like his story. This is Virat's story through portraits,” she said, in a voice over playing in the video.

Sharing the video on her social media account, Anushka said, “#StoriesThroughPortraits - #ShotOnX70Series A story of hardwork. A story of striving for excellence every day. A story of giving it all on the field and off it as well. This is the story of @virat.kohli. Capturing his story and telling it through my voice was such a pleasure.”

Anushka and Virat have been married for almost four years now. The couple dated for a few years before they secretly tied the knot in Italy. Earlier this year, Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika. Although they have kept her identity hidden from the limelight, Vamika has featured in a couple of posts shared by Anushka.

One of which was on the occasion of Vamika's six-month birthday. The couple celebrated the occasion in the UK with a picnic in the park and a flower-themed cake. Anushka had shared a picture of Virat and Vamika at the time.

Speaking about how life changed after Vamika entered their lives, Virat told television presenter-comedian Danish Sait earlier this year, “Things change quite drastically. Everything you have been used to changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that’s totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both (Anushka and him) have enjoyed thoroughly.”