Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma treats fans to a new pic of 'little' Vamika on Ashtami: 'Making me braver every day'
bollywood

Anushka Sharma treats fans to a new pic of 'little' Vamika on Ashtami: 'Making me braver every day'

Anushka Sharma shared a new picture of her daughter Vamika on Wednesday, on the occasion of Ashtami. The actor's daughter is named after Goddess Durga. 
Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika is named after Goddess Durga. 
Published on Oct 13, 2021 08:07 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture of her daughter Vamika on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. The actor, who welcomed her daughter with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, named Vamika, which is the Sanskrit name for Goddess Durga. 

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a picture of Vamika without revealing her face. The baby girl seemed to have been biting on Anushka's nose while the actor was photographed laughing. Sharing the picture, Anushka said, “Making me braver and more courageous every day . May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika Happy Ashtami.” 

 

Anushka and Virat have consciously kept Vamika's identity under the wraps. In May, during an Ask Me Anything session, Virat was asked to share a glimpse of Vamika's face. 

A fan asked, “What is the meaning of Vamika? How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please?” The cricketer replied, “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Speaking with Vogue India last December, Anushka had said, “We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”

Anushka had spent three months with Virat when the cricketer was playing in England. During their off days, Virat and Anushka explored the countryside of the UK and shared pictures as well. They also celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday during their stay. 

 

Topics
anushka sharma vamika virat kohli
