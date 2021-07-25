Anushka Sharma turns muse for Athiya Shetty in UK: 'Some nice photos on the way'

Anushka Sharma has shared a series of happy pictures clicked by Athiya Shetty. The actor, on Sunday, took to Instagram and shared numerous pictures in which she was seen posing at different locations while Athiya took her pictures. Anushka was seen wearing a pair of ripped jeans, a white T-shirt, and a white denim jacket for her day out with Athiya.

In a couple of pictures, Anushka Sharma was seen seated in a park with an old building doubling up as the backdrop. In a few others, Anushka leaned on a pillar while a bright red door served as the perfect background. Anushka ended the series with a picture of herself smiling brightly while she sitting on a bench.

Anushka shared the pictures with the caption, "10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way." She credited Athiya as the photographer.

The new post confirmed social media users' speculation about Anushka and Athiya hanging out together in the UK. A few fans had noticed that the two actors had been sharing pictures taken from similar locations. This left fans wondering if Anushka and Athiya were exploring the country together.

Both Anushka and Athiya have been in the United Kingdom since last month where Team India has been stationed for their cricket series. While Anushka was seen leaving for the country with husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, Athiya surprised fans with her social media posts from the country.

Athiya is rumoured to be accompanying Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The duo has been rumoured to be dating for a while now. While Suniel Shetty had confirmed that Athiya was in the country, he said she was there with her brother Ahan Shetty. "Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them,” Suniel said to a leading daily earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been treating fans to pictures from her stay on Instagram. She recently shared pictures with Virat as well. The duo seemed to be taking a stroll through an empty lane.