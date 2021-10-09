Anushka Sharma turns muse for Virat Kohli, he calls her ‘fantastic mother’ to Vamika and ‘amazing partner’. Watch

Virat Kohli captures his wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘story’ in a series of portraits in a new ad. On Saturday, he shared a video of her posing for him as he clicked on his phone. In the first couple of pictures, she was dressed in a white and blue striped shirt and jeans, while in the next few, she wore a long-sleeved lime green top with jeans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously, Virat shared the same clip, along with a voiceover of him showering praise on Anushka for staying grounded despite her success. “It takes a lot to be selfless, to be out there, doing what’s best for others, day in, day out, to be who she is and still stay grounded. Even after reaching the stars, she is still humble,” he said.

“She is a ray of inspiration for me and is still the selfless person I met all those years ago. An icon in her own right, she is a fantastic mother, an amazing partner. This is Anushka’s story through portraits,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka also turned photographer for Virat in a similar ad, in which she talked about the side of him that only she knows. “People always see the on-ground Virat Kohli. The one I see every day is different. I know the real him. A side that’s only known to me, a new story every day, just for me,” she said.

“He finds the perfect balance of passion and calm. He’s funny, he’s caring, there are so many layers to his passion. Just like his story. This is Virat’s story through portraits,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017. They welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January this year.

Also see: Anushka Sharma makes Virat Kohli go ‘wow’, break into song and dance as he praises her beauty. Watch

Anushka, along with Vamika, accompanied Virat on his overseas tours to England and Dubai but she returned to Mumbai late last month to finish her professional commitments. He is currently in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League.