Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli fly back from Dubai with daughter Vamika. See airport pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were in the UAE, flew back to Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. The couple was photographed at Mumbai’s Kalina airport with their daughter Vamika. The actor was seen holding Vamika in a front-strapped baby carrier, which she kept guarded with her hands. Anushka carefully shielded baby Vamika’s face from the paparazzi.

Anushka Sharma at Kalina airport. (Credit: Varinder Chawla)

For flying from Dubai to Mumbai, both Anushka and Virat were casually dressed. Anushka was spotted in a white tee and a pair of blue trousers while Virat opted for a tee and shorts combo. After exiting through the airport gates, Virat hastily proceeded towards his car while Anushka took a seat with Vamika.

Virat Kohli at Kalina airport. (Credit: Varinder Chawla)

Just a few hours before landing in Mumbai, Anushka shared a snippet of her coffee date with Virat. ‘We are delicious,’ she captioned an Instagram Story. Anushka was in the UAE with Virat for the T20 World Cup. Virat returned to Mumbai after Team India didn’t make it to the semi-finals.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Anushka and Virat, who got married in 2017, welcomed daughter Vamika in January this year. After Vamika’s birth, the couple requested the paparazzi to not click photos of their daughter. A statement addressed to the paparazzi said: “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.”

“While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” the statement added.

In a recent interview, Anushka Sharma opened up about struggling with body image issues after she had Vamika: “Only a week ago, I was telling a friend how afraid I was because of this pressure that’s thrust upon women to look a certain way, even before they become mothers, before they get pregnant, and definitely after they’ve had a baby. Despite being somebody who is fairly self-aware, I was worried. I kept thinking – am I going to hate my body?”

“My body’s not as it used to be; it’s not as toned as it was. And I'm working towards it because I like to be fit. Having said that, I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that ‘perfect body’. I’ve realised that it’s a state of mind, it has nothing to do with how you look. I remember showing Virat some old photos of mine, and talking about how nice I looked back then and he said, ‘You know, this is what you do. You look at these pictures in hindsight and say you were looking so nice. But when I tell you in the moment that it’s a great picture, you say aah it’s okay’,” she added.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero and has a bunch of production ventures lined up.