Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli give a peek inside their jewel-toned home. See more pics of their lively living room here

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are back in Mumbai after his tour of South Africa. Both of them shared a new video on Instagram on Tuesday morning, speaking about a new venture in plant-based food industry.

The couple voiced support for the food brand and said that they have opted for a ‘plant-forward diet’. They said that they are joining the brand not only as its ambassadors but also as investors. Fans hailed the couple for it. “You two perfectly complimenting each other,” wrote a fan. Another commented, “This is great.”

Another thing to notice about the video is that it has been shot at Anushka and Virat's Mumbai home. The couple lives next door to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. They rarely share any glimpses of their house as they are travelling most of the time.

In the video, shot in their living room, one can see a pink velvet loveseat with soft edges. A brass-toned side table is placed next to it with a vase on top. Behind them is a white wall with French moulding and a few tiny picture frames. Next to it is just a peek at another wall, decorated with a bring pink, tropical wallpaper.

Here are some more pictures of their living room:

Anushka and Virat's living room.

Anushka and Virat were in South Africa with their daughter Vamika for a few weeks. The couple even celebrated Vamika's first birthday there.

They were also caught up in a controversy when Vamika's face was shown on television during one of the matches, something that the couple has always been against. Soon after her birth, Virat and Anushka had requested the media not to click or publish Vamika's pictures. Most members of the paparazzi had obliged with their request while some did not.

After the pictures were broadcast, Anushka responded with a message on Instagram. “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier." Virat shared the same note on his Instagram Stories.

