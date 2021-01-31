Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have starred in yet another television commercial together and their chemistry is undeniable as ever. The ad is for a steel brand and is the first to release since the couple welcomed their baby daughter earlier this month.

In the ad, Anushka and Virat are seen lying on a bed, making some travel plans. She is seen in a green top and white pants and Virat is seen in a brown shirt and white pants. She is surfing on her phone for activities to try on the holiday and he is playing with a red cricket ball.

Anushka suggests that they should try bungee-jumping and other adventurous activities but he simply wants to chill by the beach. She gets annoyed at his laziness, saying that she will go on adventures by herself. To appease, Virat sweetly says, "Mera adventure mujhe chod kar jaega (My adventure is going to leave me alone)?"

Anushka smiles at his words and agrees to a more flexible option: to enjoy activities and chill by the ocean as well.

The ad was released last week on YouTube but was likely shot before Anushka even announced her pregnancy in August. The couple has featured in multiple ads for the brand before.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter on January 11. Virat had shared the joyous news with fans via a statement shared on social media. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” the statement read. The couple has also asked the media not to publish any pictures of their daughter and respect her privacy. They promised that they will give the photographers enough opportunities to click their photos.

