Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli return with daughter Vamika from Maldives vacation, pose for paparazzi at Mumbai airport

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli looked completely in sync as they arrived at Mumbai airport on Monday. While the actor wore an all-black outfit, the cricketer opted for an all-white look as they returned from the Maldives. Anushka and Virat both wore matching black masks to complete their airport looks. As the two made their way out of the airport, daughter Vamika Kohli accompanied them with her nanny. Read more: Anushka Sharma shares pics in orange swimsuit as she clicks herself on vacation with Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika

Anushka and Virat left for the Maldives on Wednesday. A few hours after being spotted together at the Mumbai airport, the actor shared a selfie with Virat on her Instagram Stories. During their vacation, Anushka also shared a series of photos of her chilling on white beaches and soaking up the sun. On Sunday, the actor shared on Instagram that she clicked her ‘own photos’ as she enjoyed a day at the beach. In the pictures, Anushka wore an orange swimsuit, a matching beach cover, and a hat. "The result of taking your own photos,” Anushka captioned her Instagram post.

Returning from Maldives, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at Mumbai airport. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma also shared a picture of her daughter Vamika's special ride during their Maldives holiday. On her Instagram Stories, she wrote along with the photo, "Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life."

Anushka is prepping for her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress, based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Earlier in June, she shared a video on Instagram from the film’s table read session. She captioned it, "Will strive to bring my all to the table #TableRead #ChakdaXpress #FilmPrep". Jhulan reacted to the clip, writing, "Fun-tastic @anushkasharma."

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix in 2023. It will mark Anushka's first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika in January, 2021. The actor shared the first teaser of Chakda Xpress in January. “… We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers…” she wrote on Instagram.

