Anushka Sharma shares pics in orange swimsuit as she clicks herself on vacation with Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma has shared fresh beach pictures of herself from Maldives where she is holidaying with cricketer husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The actor mentioned in the caption that she clicked her own pictures. She took a break from her prep for the Jhulan Goswami biopic, Chakda Xpress, to fly to Maldives. Also read: Anushka Sharma shares pics from Maldives, promises daughter Vamika: 'Will carry you through this world and the next'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote in caption, "The result of taking your own photos." She is seen in an orange swimsuit with an attached shrug, and a hat. The first pic shows her bending down to pose for the camera which was on autoshoot mode. The second is a long blurred shot of her standing on the beach.

Anushka Sharma shared new pictures from her Maldives vacation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Ruhani Sharma called her a “cutie”. A fan commented, “Damn hot, no-one can beat you in hotness.” Another wrote, “You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. Big fan always.” Many others called her “gorgeous” and “beautiful”.

Anushka and Virat left for Maldives with Vamika few days ago. On Thursday, Anushka shared a glimpse of how she is spending time with her one-year-old daughter on the island. She shared a picture of a tiny chair fitted on a bicycle and wrote, “Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life.”

Before that, Anushka shared a photo with Virat where both of them had a tanned look and posing happily for the selfie. Anushka wore a green dress several golden necklaces, while Virat was in a brown tee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, Anushka shared a video from the table read session for her film, Chakda Xpress. She wrote along with it, "Will strive to bring my all to the table " Former captain of India's national women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami, whose role Anushka will be portraying in the film, also commented, "Fun-tastic @anushkasharma".

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress will be released on February 2, 2023. This will be Anushka's first film after the birth of Vamika. She was last seen in 2018 film, Zero.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON