Anushka Sharma shares pics from Maldives, promises daughter Vamika: 'Will carry you through this world and the next'

Actor Anushka Sharma made a promise to her daughter Vamika on Thursday. She is currently holidaying with her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika in the Maldives. On her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a glimpse of Vamika’s carrier attached to a bike, which appears to be used by the actor. (Also read: Anushka Sharma holds Virat Kohli as they smile in new selfie. See first pic from their vacation)

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond, my life.” In the picture, Vamika’s name is seen on the back of the carrier. Earlier on Thursday, Anushka had shared a picture of her breakfast at the popular destination. It read, “Start healthy end the other way” as she enjoyed a plate full of fruits. She also shared a picture of the Maldivian sunset on her Instagram Stories.

On Wednesday, Anushka and Virat were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport as they flew to the Maldives. After the actor put up a picture with Virat from their vacation, fans on social media wondered if the couple left Vamika at home for their trip. A user commented, “How do they manage to leave their baby alone and travel?” While some called them 'power couple, many commented, "Favourite couple."

Anushka will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda ‘Xpress. She has started preparing for the film, where she will be stepping into the shoes of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actor recently shared a 'table read' video and captioned it, "Will strive to bring my all to the table."

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda 'Xpress will be released on February 2, 2023. It is inspired by Jhulan’s life. The film will also highlight the highs and lows of her career, from convincing her parents and breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest women cricketers in India.

