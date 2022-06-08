Anushka Sharma holds Virat Kohli as they smile in new selfie. See first pic from their vacation

Hours after getting spotted at the Mumbai airport, actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday shared a selfie with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka posted the first photo from their vacation. In the picture, Anushka held Virat as they rested their head on each other. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hold hands as they arrive at Mumbai airport; fans call it 'beautiful surprise in morning')

The couple smiled for the selfie as they posed together in an undisclosed location. Anushka wore a green and black-and-white outfit accessorised with several chains around her neck. Virat opted for a sleeveless black T-shirt. Anushka didn't add a caption to the picture. White sand was seen in the background in their selfie.

Anushka posted the first photo from their vacation.

Earlier, Anushka and Virat were seen at the Mumbai airport as they arrived holding hands. For the travel, Anushka wore a green shirt and denim shorts and Virat opted for a peach t-shirt and white jeans. The couple wore white sneakers. They held each other and smiled for the camera.

Meanwhile, Anushka will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda 'Xpress. She has started preparing for the same and has been sharing brief clips on Instagram. Recently, she dropped a short Table Read video and captioned it, "Will strive to bring my all to the table."

Anushka has been training hard for this role and often gives glimpses from her training sessions. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda 'Xpress will be released on February 2, 2023. The film is inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. Hailing from a small town in West Bengal named Chakda, Jhulan developed an affinity for cricket despite various obstacles on her way. The movie revolves around the highlights of her career, from convincing her parents and breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest women cricketers in India.

Recently, Anushka spoke about the type of scripts and films she's been focussing on. She stated that she always wants "to be a part of the best scripts that come my way. I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child."

She added, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure. I will always be open to doing projects that are incredibly interesting, represents women in cinema correctly and is also disruptive and content forward. As and when those come to me, I will be more than happy to do it. That's how I'm approaching my career right now." Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in 2021.

