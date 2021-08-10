Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's ideal day in UK depends on Vamika's schedule: 'We stay up to speed with her'
bollywood

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's ideal day in UK depends on Vamika's schedule: 'We stay up to speed with her'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's life in the UK revolves around daughter Vamika. The family is in England to accompany Virat on his cricket tours.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Anushka Sharma and Vamika are currently in the UK with Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently stationed in the United Kingdom, where the cricketer and team India are playing against England. Before the teams' face off, Anushka and Virat travelled through the countryside with their daughter Vamika. They even managed to squeeze in breakfast dates.

Virat Kohli has now revealed that their life in the United Kingdom revolves around Vamika's schedule. Speaking with Dinesh Karthik in an interview, Virat revealed that their ideal day kicks off when he and Anushka Sharma put Vamika to sleep.

"Firstly now, with our daughter, it’s putting her to sleep, first thing. Then, stepping out for breakfast somewhere, grab a quick coffee in the time that we get. And then, come back to the room to be with our daughter again. Priority is obviously making sure that we stay up to speed with her schedule," he said.

Anushka and Virat have been in the UK since June. They also celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday in the country. On the occasion, Anushka shared pictures of the family spending time in a park. They also arranged for a flowers-themed cake.

"Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one Happy 6 months to us three," Anushka captioned the photos.

Also read: ‘Dear Vamika’ gets a shout-out as Anushka Sharma takes fans inside hotel room in London

In the same interview, Virat also confessed how he sometimes wonders what it would be like if his father was alive to see Vamika. "He hasn’t seen me play. Now with our daughter, I have seen the happiness on my mother’s face. You sit down and think what if he was still here," he said.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in 2017, five years after they met. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany. They welcomed Vamika in January 2021.

