IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth, thank paparazzi for respecting their request
bollywood

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth, thank paparazzi for respecting their request

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were seen out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. This is the first time they were seen since welcoming their daughter earlier this month.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on their way to doctor's clinic.

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. This is the first time they have been seen since welcoming their baby daughter on January 11.

They were on their way to a doctor's clinic when they were clicked by the paparazzi. Anushka was seen in a blue denim shirt and matching denim jeans. She was also wearing a white face mask but it was apparent that she was smiling from underneath it. Virat was seen in a black shirt and black pants, also wearing a mask.

Anushka Sharma poses for photos.

Anushka even thanked the paparazzi gathered for their pictures. The couple had requested the media persons not to click o publish pictures of their daughter. They had also promised that the photographers will be provided all the content needed from the two but asked them to respect their daughter's privacy until she is mature enough to make the decision herself.

In the note to a photographer, Virat and Anushka wrote, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” they had added.

Announcing the baby's birth, Virat had shared a note on social media on January 11, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” the statement read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

bollywood

Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli in celebrating India's 'inspirational victory' against Australia

PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:00 PM IST
bollywood

Virat Kohli calls himself 'a proud husband and father' in new Twitter bio after Anushka Sharma gives birth to baby girl

PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:30 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP