Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's visit to this Bengaluru restaurant caused a road block; eatery gets a call from police

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma’s star power once turned a quiet outing in Bengaluru into complete chaos. The celebrity couple caused a huge crowd frenzy during a visit to a popular restaurant in the city.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a recent interview, fans gathered in large numbers outside the venue as soon as news of their presence spread, leading to a major roadblock in the area. The situation became so overwhelming that the local police later contacted the restaurant and asked the management to inform authorities in advance whenever any high-profile celebrity planned to visit.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s visit led to traffic jam

In an interview with Pinkvilla Biz, the director of Bengaluru’s famous eatery, Central Tiffin Room, Ganesh Poojari, recalled the time when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s visit to the eatery, which led to mayhem.

During the interaction, Ganesh recalled receiving a call about Virat and Anushka’s visit three days before their visit, but he initially dismissed it as “fake” and did not take it seriously. Before their visit, he received several calls from their “local reference who manages VIP movement,” but brushed them off as mere “hype.” A few hours before the visit, he got another call, followed by a final confirmation just minutes before their arrival.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “I got a final call saying they are actually here at the corner, and have come in two cars. I still thought it is not real and after that, two cars came outside the entrance. We made them comfortable. They were with families… She couldn’t recollect the last time. She said it was a while ago and now, ‘I have come with my family and husband. We don’t have time, but we have come. We have been craving for so long so we actually had to make time and we just came here’,” Ganesh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I got a final call saying they are actually here at the corner, and have come in two cars. I still thought it is not real and after that, two cars came outside the entrance. We made them comfortable. They were with families… She couldn’t recollect the last time. She said it was a while ago and now, ‘I have come with my family and husband. We don’t have time, but we have come. We have been craving for so long so we actually had to make time and we just came here’,” Ganesh said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also recalled that an entire floor was cleared for their visit and shared that Anushka was “very good to talk to.” At that time, Anushka was asked how she knew about the restaurant, and the actor revealed that she had visited the place during her college days.

Ganesh also revealed that the visit triggered massive traffic congestion and chaos outside the restaurant as Virat and Anushka were leaving.

“At that moment, outside the restaurant, the entire road was blocked, no vehicles could pass, and there were people madly waiting for the couple to exit. When we opened the doors, they couldn’t even get inside the car,” he said.

Following the visit, Ganesh claims that the restaurant received a call from the local police station asking to be informed in advance whenever any high-profile celebrity planned to visit. Anushka and Virat visited CTR in 2023.

More about Anushka and Virat

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anushka and Virat began dating around 2013 when they first met at the sets of a commercial they were shooting together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child, daughter Vamika - in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay. They are very private about their personal life, and have a strict no photo policy for their kids.

It is rumoured that they have shifted their base to London after the birth of their second child, Akaay. But there is no official confirmation on the speculated move.

When it comes to showbiz, Anushka has been away from films for some time now. Her last full-length release was Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, which hit screens in 2018. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka, but failed to perform well at the box office. After that, she made a brief appearance in her production Qala, featuring in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. There is no word on the release of her film Chakda ’Xpress, a biopic on former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It wrapped filming in 2022.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON