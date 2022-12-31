Anushka Sharma watches 'last sunrise of 2022' with Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika in Dubai. See pics

Cricketer Virat Kohli shared a new photo with actor-wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika Kohli from Dubai. Virat and Anushka stood near a pool at their hotel, and had their backs towards the camera as they looked at the sunrise. Virat held Vamika in his arms as Anushka stood next to them. Sharing the family photo, Virat wrote in his caption, "To the last sunrise of 2022." He added a red heart emoji to the caption. Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli flash bright smiles, pose patiently for paparazzi before leaving for New Year vacation

A fan commented on his post, "Best couple ever." Another one wrote ‘goals’ in the comments section of Virat and Anushka's family picture. Anushka also took to Instagram Stories to share photos of the orange skies of Dubai.

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in Dubai.

The couple flew out of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, and had happily posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Videos of Anushka and Virat wishing the paparazzi "happy holidays" and "happy new year" before flying out for their Dubai holiday was shared online. For their travels, Anushka wore blue denims and a black top, while Virat was in a white sweater and a pair of pants.

Anushka Sharma shared sunrise pictures on Instagram Stories.

Anushka and Virat married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January, last year. Anushka, who is known for her films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, among others, was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma. She was seen in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar.

Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika in 2021. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka has shot for some parts of the film in Kolkata and in the UK. The film went on floors earlier this year; the release date is yet to be announced.

