Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli flash bright smiles, pose patiently for paparazzi before leaving for New Year vacation

Just like their industry colleagues, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also left for their New Year vacation. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport Wednesday morning and posed together for the paparazzi with a smile. It seems they left for a colder destination. Also read: Anushka Sharma cuts cake with Jhulan Goswami as she wraps up Chakda Xpress shoot; fans say they have 'same smile'

Virat was in a white sweatshirt and black pants paired with a white cap and white shoes. He kept his hand around Anushka's shoulder as they took a few minutes to patiently pose for the paparazzi. Anushka was in a black highneck and denims paired with a woolen cap and held a white jacket in her hand. They also wore masks as they entered the airport.

Anushka recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. She posted several pictures from the sets on the final day of the shoot. Jhulan had also joined them on the last day. She captioned the pictures, "It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! #ComingSoon #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix."

The pictures showed Jhulan and Anushka taking part in a custom made cake with a team jersey and a clapperboard on it. Jhulan also held the clapperboard for the last shot. Anushka and Jhulan cut the cake together along with Prosit Roy.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress traces Jhulan Goswami's journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. Anushka started shooting for the film in June this year. She had earlier worked with Prosit Roy on her 2018 supernatural horror film, Pari.

Chakda ‘Xpress is produced by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Ssharma via the banner Clean Slate Filmz. It will premiere on Netflix next year.

Anushka was last seen opposite Shah Rukh in Zero in 2018 before the birth of her daughter, Vamika. She did produce a few projects post the film before making an exit from her production company to focus only on her acting career.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON