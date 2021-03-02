Anushka Sharma wishes fans good morning with a view of sea from her plush Mumbai home. See pic

Actor Anushka Sharma is having a good morning at her Mumbai home. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a picture of the view of the sea from her house.

Sharing the photo, she wrote 'good morning'. In the picture, one can see other buildings in Mumbai and a part of the sea while the sun shines bright. Anushka has often shared pictures of the view from her house.

Photo shared by Anushka Sharma.

Anushka has been keeping extra busy since the arrival of her baby daughter Vamika on January 11. She only pops up on Instagram to wish her co-stars and Bollywood colleagues on their birthdays.

Her last post was a Valentine's Day wish for husband Virat Kohli and before that, she had shared a picture of herself, showing fans a glimpse into her life as a new mum. She was seen in a black T-shirt and black pair of leggings with a white and grey burp cloth on her shoulder. "Current favourite accessory - Burp cloth," she wrote.

Virat and Anushka revealed their daughter's name on February 1. “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor twins with sea at cousin's wedding in Maldives; aunt Padmini Kolhapure, Rohan Shrestha attend. See pics

Virat was the one to announce Vamika's arrival on Instagram and wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”