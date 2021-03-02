Shraddha Kapoor twins with sea at cousin's wedding in Maldives; aunt Padmini Kolhapure, Rohan Shrestha attend. See pics
Actor Shraddha Kapoor is in the Maldives for the wedding of her cousin Priyaank Sharma with Shaza Morani. While Priyaank is the son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, Shaza is the daughter of film producer Karim Morani.
Shraddha and her brother Siddharth flew to the Maldives earlier this week for the wedding. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport, wearing T-shirts that read, "The One Where Shaza Gets Married To Priyaank." Actor Varun Dhawan, who is a friend of the Morani family, also attended the wedding.
On Monday, Shraddha shared video of herself on Instagram and showed the outfit she wore for the haldi ceremony. She wore a baby blue lehenga and twirled on the white sand beach with the sea behind her. She even posed for photos with Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai.
More videos from the wedding show Padmini being in charge of the haldi ceremony while Shraddha assisted her with the rituals. Groom Priyaank was seen in a yellow kurta and white pyjamas, Shaza was seen in a yellow-green-pink lehenga, wearing floral jewellery.
Priyaank and Shaza had a court wedding in early February and later threw a party for their friends and family. It seems like a grander wedding function is being organised in Maldives for the couple now.
Pictures from the wedding also show Shraddha's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha in attendance. Rohan is a photographer and was also seen at the wedding party in February.
Recently, there were rumours that Shraddha, too, will soon tie the knot with Rohan. The rumours picked up after Varun hinted that Rohan might be next in line to get married. Shraddha and Rohan are reportedly dating, and Varun tied the knot earlier in January.
