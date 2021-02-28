IND USA
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor head to Maldives for her cousin's wedding. See pics

  • Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The actors were headed to the Maldives, where Shraddha's cousin Priyaank is tying the knot.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:54 AM IST

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted making their way out of Mumbai on Sunday. The actors were seen at the Mumbai airport early morning. The cameras caught Shraddha making her way to the airport with brother Siddhanth Kapoor and other family members, heading for their cousin's Priyaank Sharma's wedding with Shaza Morani. Varun was seen sans his wife Natasha Dalal.

Actor Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank got married to producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza in early February. They had a court wedding and later threw a party for their friends and family. It seems like a grander wedding function is being organised in Maldives for the couple now.

Shraddha and Siddhanth were sporting matching tees for their flight. The T-shirt was inspired by the popular show Friends. The words inscribed read, "The One Where Shaza Gets Married To Priyaank." Shraddha matched the white customised tee with a pair of denim shorts and completed her look for the day with some chic sunglasses. The actor was seen wearing a mask and opted to keep it on while the paparazzi clicked her photos.

Shraddha Kapoor spotted at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
Shraddha Kapoor and her brother at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
Shraddha Kapoor sporting a Friends inspired tee. (Varinder Chawla)
On the other hand, Varun was seen getting off his car solo. The newly married actor was seen without his wife Natasha. Unlike Shraddha, Varun was seen wearing a casual tee with a pair of denim pants, sunglasses and a cap for his flight.

Varun Dhawan at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)
Varun Dhawan at Mumbai airport for his flight.(Varinder Chawla)
Varun Dhawan opted for a casual airport look. (Varinder Chawla)
Also Read: Amitabh hints at getting a surgery for medical condition, leaves fans concerned

The Maldives wedding could also double up as a birthday venue for Shraddha as she rings in her 34th birthday on March 3. While all eyes will be on the wedding and her birthday bash, Shraddha will next be seen on the big screen in Luv Ranjan's movie with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Naagin.

Back in October 2020, the actor announced, "It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring, and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore (sic)."

As for Varun, he was last seen in Coolie No. 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor has been busy with the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo as well.

