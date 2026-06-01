Anushka Sharma's pucchi post for Virat Kohli after IPL win gets a million likes within a few minutes

Virat Kohli played a match-winning 75 in the final on Sunday, which led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to step up in the all-important Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans to lift the trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Actor Anushka Sharma was spotted anxiously watching every ball of Virat Kohli's innings before breaking into a wide smile and celebrating wildly. She has now posted an adorable pic with Virat on her Instagram. (Also read: From being trolled to celebrated: Virat Kohli fans rally around 'lucky charm' Anushka Sharma after RCB's IPL triumph)

Anushka kisses Virat

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a sweet moment after the RCB win.

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The picture saw Anushka give Virat a forehead kiss, as he stood facing her and smiling. He also held the winning trophy and she head his hand. Anushka captioned the post with peace sign, red heart and folded hands emoticons, a reflection that this was a moment that could barely be described in words.

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the sweet picture, a fan commented, “Through every high and low, she was there.” Another said, “You are the lucky charm.” A comment read, “Picture of the day.” “Anushka kissing the real trophy!” read a comment. The post got a million likes within a few minutes. Anushka celebrates RCB victory {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the sweet picture, a fan commented, “Through every high and low, she was there.” Another said, “You are the lucky charm.” A comment read, “Picture of the day.” “Anushka kissing the real trophy!” read a comment. The post got a million likes within a few minutes. Anushka celebrates RCB victory {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Sunday evening, RCB defeated Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in a largely one-sided final at Ahmedabad. Virat, 37, was the top scorer in his side’s successful chase and took home the Player of the Match award. Several videos and photos of Anushka celebrating RCB's victory have surfaced online, and fans can't stop gushing over them. In one of the clips, Anushka is seen erupting in joy as Virat Kohli sealed the match in style with a six. She also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Virat flaunting a T-shirt that read, "One time felt nice, we did it twice." About their love story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday evening, RCB defeated Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in a largely one-sided final at Ahmedabad. Virat, 37, was the top scorer in his side’s successful chase and took home the Player of the Match award. Several videos and photos of Anushka celebrating RCB's victory have surfaced online, and fans can't stop gushing over them. In one of the clips, Anushka is seen erupting in joy as Virat Kohli sealed the match in style with a six. She also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Virat flaunting a T-shirt that read, "One time felt nice, we did it twice." About their love story {{/usCountry}}

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Anushka and Virat met during an advertisement shoot. After dating for a few years, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy in December 2017. Anushka gave birth to their daughter, Vamika, in 2021 and their son, Akaay, in 2024. The couple prefer to keep their private life away from social media and rarely share pictures together on Instagram. Since the pandemic, Virat and Anushka have shifted their base to the UK, where they raise their two children.

On the work front, Anushka has been away from the big screen for a long time. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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