AP Dhillon, Mira Rajput and more celebs spotted at Bastian ahead of restaurant's shutdown. See pics

Several celebrities including actor Salman Khan, singer AP Dhillon, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and Raj Kundra among others stepped out for dinner in Mumbai. All of them were spotted at Bastian Worli ahead of the restaurant's closure. (Also Read | Salman Khan wows fans as he sports new bald look, internet says: 'He's giving full dedication towards his next film')

AP Dhillon and Salman Khan at Bastian

AP Dhillon, Mira Rajput and other celebrities had dinner at Bastian.

For the outing, AP Dhillon was seen in a black T-shirt under a denim jacket, leather pants and sneakers. Before entering the venue, he waved at the paparazzi. Salman Khan also opted for a black outfit as he arrived at the restaurant. He sported a new hairdo, a bald look. Raj Kundra was also seen at the venue. He wore a black T-shirt under a white jacket and denims. He covered his face with a mask.

Mira Rajput hugs Bhumi Pednekar

Mira Rajput was seen at the venue wearing a short ruffled white dress which she paired with heels. She posed for a few moments for the paparazzi. Mira also hugged Bhumi Pednekar before entering the restaurant. Bhumi Pednekar was seen at the venue with her sister Samiksha. She wore a string top and a long skirt.

About AP Dhillon's recent project

AP Dhillon, recently, released his docuseries titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind which unveils his journey of becoming a self-made superstar and a global music icon. Directed by Jay Ahmed and produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the docuseries premiered on Prime Video on August 18.

Bhumi's upcoming films

Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's film Afwaah, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi and Sumeet Vyas. She will now be seen in The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor. Apart from that, she also has Thank You For Coming alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Kusha Kapila. Thank You For Coming is slated to have its theatrical release worldwide on October 6, 2023.

Salman's projects

Salman recently hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2, which streamed on Jio Cinema. Fans will see him next in his much-awaited film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited.

