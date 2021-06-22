Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja, expecting their first child, share pictures from maternity shoot

Actor Aparshakti Khurana on Monday shared a new picture from his wife Aakriti Ahuja’s maternity shoot. The couple is expecting their first child.

In the photo, Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja could be seen cradling her baby bump. They wore matching white outfits. In the caption of the post, he simply used three heart emojis.

Tahira Kashyap, Sobhita Dhulipala and Pranutan Bahl were among those who dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans also showered love on Aparshakti and Aakriti. While one called them ‘beautiful souls’, another commented, “Congratulations New daddy and mummy.” A third wrote, “Damn, pitch perfect photograph.” A fourth said, “Gud luck for a new journey.”

Meanwhile, on Father’s Day, Aakriti shared another picture from her maternity shoot, featuring Aparshakti. “Happy Father’s Day to my Baby Daddy. #MyBabyDaddyStrongest,” she wrote, along with a photo of them pouting at each other. Bhumi Pednekar called them ‘cuties’, while Nihaar Pandya wrote, “3 Beautiful people.”

Earlier this month, Aparshakti announced that he and Aakriti were expecting their first child with an Instagram post. He shared a picture in which he was seen kissing her baby bump and wrote, “Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert.”

Aparshakti, who made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with a supporting role in Dangal, has acted in films such as Stree, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. He will soon make his digital debut with a period drama series for a leading OTT platform.

Talking about venturing into the digital space, Aparshakti recently told Hindustan Times, “As an actor and as an audience, I’ve tried to keep myself as organic as possible. All of us are suckers for good content woh chahe kissi bhi form mein ho (no matter what form it is in). Good content will always work. I’m happy to see that there’s a huge paradigm shift in the way we see films and it’s exciting for the audience and the artiste as well.”

