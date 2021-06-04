Aparshakti Khuranna, wife Aakriti expecting their first child. See pic

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has shared a picture of his wife Aakriti Ahuja flaunting her baby bump and announced that they are expecting their first child. Kartik Aaryan was among the first ones to congratulate him. Aparshakti and Aakriti got married in September 2014.

Aparshakti shared a monochrome picture which showed him kissing his wife's baby bump as she smiles. He shared the picture and wrote on Instagram, "Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert."

Many of his industry friends dropped congratulatory messages on the post. Ekta Kaul commented, "Aree Wahh.. congratulations.." Kartik, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyaank Sharmaa wrote, "Congratulations."

Sunny Singh wrote, "Congratulations mere bhai lots of love to both of you!!." Ishita Raj commented, "Congrats apar. Great news. wish you both." Aparshakti replied to most of the comments and dropped heart emojis.

Aakriti also shared the same picture on her Instagram page and wrote, "Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation :) #PreggerAlert : @taniaabroll @taniagrewalphotography." Aparshakti, Jonita Gandhi and casting director Mukesh Chhabra dropped heart emojis on the post.

Last seen in Remo D'Souza's dance drama Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti has worked in many films including Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree.

Aparshakti is Ayushmann Khurrana's brother. Aparshakti will soon have his first solo film release with Pranutan Bahl's Helmet. The film is a satire our society where the use of condoms and even attempts to have discussions about it are made to feel awkward. It is directed by Satram Ramani and also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pranutuan Bahl and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.

